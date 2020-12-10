CEC accredits 24 long-term OSCE/ODIHR observers for parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission has registered 24 long-term observers of the ODIHR/OSCE election observation mission for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Anastasiya Shchegortsova, since the opening of the international election observation mission in Kazakhstan on October 22, 2020 the Central Election Commission has accredited 62 observers from 3 international organizations and 5 foreign countries.

She also added that as of December 10, 2020 the Foreign Ministry has included the names of 24 long-term observers of the ODIHR/OSCE election observation mission for the upcoming parliamentary elections for accreditation by the Central Election Commission.