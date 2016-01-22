CEC announced terms of accreditation for foreign observers and media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission has adopted a resolution on the activities of foreign representatives during the early elections of deputies of the Majilis and regular elections of deputies of maslikhats scheduled for March 20, 2016.

CEC has approved a questionnaire for potential observers from foreign states and international organizations. The process of accreditation of observers from foreign states and international organizations should be concluded before March 14, 2016.

Representatives of foreign media will be able to observe the elections having a certificate of accreditation issued by Kazakhstan's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Recall on January 20 the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree on holding early elections of deputies to the Majilis.