CEC announces preliminary results of 2019 Presidential Election in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has summed up preliminary results of June 9 Presidential Election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Thus, 1.82% (167,248) of voters cast their ballots for Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, 5,2 % (478,153) - for Daniya Yespayeva, 16,02 % (1,472,733) - for Amirzhan Kossanov, 3,2 % (294,271) - for Toleutay Rakhimbekov, 2.07% (190,304) - for Amangeldy Taspikhov, 70.76% (6,504,024) - for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and 0.92% (84,348) - for Sadybek Tugel.



Earlier it was reported that voter turnout at the Presidential Election was 77.4%.