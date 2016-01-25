CEC Chairman called for saving budget during Parliamentary Elections 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Central Election Commission Kuandyk Turgankulov called for saving budgetary funds while organizing and holding the snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

“Amid current uneasy economic conditions, we must prevent ineffective spending of budgetary funds,” he said today in Astana at the meeting on elections organization.

Turgankulov briefed about the CEC’s current pre-election preparation activities and the course of the election campaign.

Chairmen and secretaries of the election commissions of the regions, Astana and Almaty cities, members of political parties, governmental agencies of Kazakhstan as well as the representatives of international organizations partook in the conference.