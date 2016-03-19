CEC Chairman invited to Lithuania to observe parliamentary elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Turgankulov was invited to parliamentary elections in Lithuania.

“I have just met with Mr. Turgankulov. We discussed the preparation for tomorrow’s parliamentary elections. By the way, on October 9, Lithuania will hold parliamentary elections too, and we hope that Mr. Turgankulov will visit us,” Chairman of the Lithuanian Central Election Commission Zenonas Vaigauskas told mass media.

“We (commissions) invite each other to the elections held in our countries to get familiarized with the organization of elections and technical issues which are usually solved during the elections and many other things. To my mind, exchange of experience in useful for both sides,” Vaigauskas noted.