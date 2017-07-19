CEC elects new Secretary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan has elected a new Secretary, the Commission's press service reports.

On June 15, 2017, amendments and additions were made to clause 2 of Article 11 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan", according to which the Secretary of the Central Election Commission is elected at a CEC session.

On July 18 the Commission member Mustafina Sabila Saparovna in rotation order was elected the Secretary of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Her predecessor Bakhyt Meldeshov who held the position for ten years will continue to work in the Commission as a member.