CEC: Majilis candidates’ pre-election campaign to start Feb 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Central Election Commission Kuandyk Turgankulov announced today the starting dates of pre-election campaign of the candidates for the Majilis and maslikhat deputies.

“The pre-election agitation by mass media will start on February 20 for political parties. For the candidates elected by the Kazakhstan People’s Assembly, the agitation will start on March 6. The campaign for the candidates for maslikhat deputies will start on February 24,” Turgankulov said.

As the CEC Chairman noted, all publications about the pre-election agitation must indicate the sources of financing.

Recall that parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan are scheduled for March 20, 2016.





