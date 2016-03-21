CEC preliminary results: Majilis to be consisted of representatives of three parties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission has announced the preliminary results of voting at the elections of deputies of the Majilis.

As reported the CEC chairman Kuandyk Turgankulov, according to preliminary data provided by the regional, Astana and Almaty election commissions, Kazakhstani people voted as follows: 82.15% - for Nur Otan party, 7,14% - for the Communist People's party of Kazakhstan, 7.18% - for the Democratic party of Kazakhstan "Ak Zhol", 0.29% - for the political party "Birlik", 1.18% - All-National Social-Democratic Party, 2% - for the People's democratic patriotic party "Auyl".

The final results of the elections shall be announced by the Central Election Commission not later than 26 March 2016.