CEC refuses to register Zhumatay Aliyev’s presidential bid

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan has declared Zhumatai Aliyev's candidacy as inconsistent with the requirements of the electoral legislation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The respective decision was adopted during today's meeting of the Central Election Commission.

The Central Election Commission prepared a draft resolution. The first paragraph of the resolution reads that Zhumatay Aliyev, a candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, does not comply with the requirements of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Constitutional Law "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan".



According to the second paragraph of the resolution, Zhumatay Aliyev's application for registration as a presidential candidate is rejected.

It is reported that Zhumatay Aliyev, Khalyk Demografiyasy Civic Association's nominee, failed the examination of the state language proficiency.