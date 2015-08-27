CEC registered R.Tussupbekov and K.Saudabayev as Senate and Majilis deputies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 26 the Central Election Commission registered Rashid Tussupbekov as Senate Deputy as per the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and status of its deputies" and in accordance with the Presidential Decree as of August 26, 2015.

Besides, as per to the articles 12, 45, 46, paragraphs 5, 6 of the Article 97-1 and Article 98 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan" and upon the recommendation of the Nur Otan Party, the Central Election Commission issued a resolution to register Kanat Saudabayev, member of Nur Otan Party public association, as Majilis deputy. Chairman of the Central Election Commission handed out special IDs and badges to the registered deputies.