CEC registers first female Presidential candidate Daniya Yesspayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has registered Daniya Yesspayeva as the candidate for the President of Kazakhstan, Kaiznform correspondent reports.

An appropriate decision was taken today at the meeting of the CEC which noted that Daniya Yesspayeva had submitted all the necessary documents. .

"144,098 signatures were collected in support of Yesspayeva's candidacy. 139,541 of them were recognized valid," the CEC says.



Head of the Central Election Commission Berik Imashev handed over the presidential candidate's ID to her.



Daniya Yesspayeva is the fourth presidential candidate registered by the CEC. Earlier, the CEC announced registration of candidacies of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel and Amangeldy Taspikhov.



Born on March 5, 1961, Daniya Yesspayeva graduated from the Alma-Ata Accounts and Credits College (1982) and the Kazakh State Academy of Management (1993).

She boasts almost 40 years of experience in banking sector. She was elected as the deputy of the region maslikhat (administration) in 2008 and 2012. She also happens to be a member of the Board of the Aktobe branch of the Atameken Union and a member of the regional coordination council of Aktobe region. She has served as a member of the Commission for Family and Women's Affairs under the regional akimat.