CEC registers People&#39;s Assembly candidates running for Majilis seats

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan has registered 9 candidates nominated by the People's Assembly and running for Majilis seats.

"9 candidates nominated by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan were registered by the Central Election Commission on March 2," Secretary of the commission Bakhyt Meldeshov said at a briefing on Saturday.

He added that 7 out of 9 candidates are males.

Earlier it was reported that the People's Assembly nominated the following candidates: Sautbek Abdrakhmanov, Vladimir Bozhko, Natalya Zhumadildayeva, Roman Kim, Narine Mikaelyan, Akhmed Muradov, Shaimardan Nurumov, Yuri Timoshchenko and Shakir Khakhazov.

Recall that Kazakhstan will hold snap parliamentary elections on March 20.