Cecil the lion: No charges for Walter Palmer, says Zimbabwe

After his name was revealed by the press, Mr Palmer's dentistry practice and home were targeted by protesters. He has now returned to work after a two-month break. The 55-year-old is believed to have paid $50,000 (£32,000) to hunt the lion in Zimbabwe's largest game reserve.

ainted "lion killer" on the garage of Mr Palmer's holiday home in Florida Speaking publicly for the first time about the incident last month, he told the Associated Press and Minneapolis Star Tribune that if he had known who the animal was he would not have killed it. "If I had known this lion had a name and was important to the country or a study obviously I wouldn't have taken it," Mr Palmer said. "Nobody in our hunting party knew before or after the name of this lion." Mr Palmer also revealed that his wife and daughter had faced intimidation. "They've been threatened in the social media, and again... I don't understand that level of humanity to come after people not involved at all," he said. An avid hunter who had previously visited Zimbabwe four times, Mr Palmer did not rule out returning to the country, "I don't know about the future," he said. "Zimbabwe has been a wonderful country for me to hunt in, and I have always followed the laws."

Source: BBC News