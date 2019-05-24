Celebrated musician Sergei Roldugin to perform at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Famous instrumentalists - People's Artist of Russia Sergei Roldugin (cello), Sergei Redkin (piano) and the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Russian conductor Alim Shakh will perform at the Grand Hall of the capital's opera house. Engrossing concert Masterpieces of Musical Art will be presented to the listeners' attention on June 4th, the press service of Astana Opera informed.

People's Artist of Russia Sergei Roldugin is a virtuoso cellist musician, brilliant conductor, music teacher, soloist and conductor of the Mariinsky Theatre, Professor of the St. Petersburg Conservatory, recipient of the Order of Dostyq, Order of Honour and Order of Alexander Nevsky. Since 2006, he has been the Artistic Director of the St. Petersburg Music House, founded on his initiative. The eminent maestro regularly gives concerts in Russia and abroad. At the same time, Sergey Roldugin pays special attention to the development of young talents.

Pianist Sergei Redkin, winner of many international competitions, gives solo concerts at the best venues in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and also in Germany, Austria, France, Switzerland, Monaco, Finland, Sweden, Portugal, the USA, Mexico, etc. He collaborates with the Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra, St. Petersburg State Academic Symphony Orchestra, and State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia "Evgeny Svetlanov".

The renowned Russian conductor Alim Shakh has overseen many creative projects, including Let's Make Music International Symphony Orchestra, Cinemaphonia and others. He has collaborated with world music stars, such as Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo, Mstislav Rostropovich, Maxim Shostakovich, Boris Berezovsky, Richard Galliano and many others.

This evening, masterpieces of national and world classics will be offered to the residents and guests of the capital. Brilliant piece Concertshtyuk by one of the outstanding Kazakh masters of the orchestral score Tles Kazhgaliyev will be performed. It is worth noting that the work is imbued with the spirit of the ancient Kazakh culture, and also combines the national color with the modern principles of the stylistics of the world school of composition. The work is characterized by festiveness, excitement, singularity, brightness, ingenuity, spectacular finds and unexpected contrasts.

The concert will also feature Bruch's Kol Nidrei for cello and orchestra (soloist - Sergei Roldugin), Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini in A minor, op.43 (soloist - Sergei Redkin), overture from Verdi's opera La Forza del Destino, Khachaturian's Waltz from the film Masquerade, Gallop from Shostakovich's operetta Moscow, Cheryomushki, Saint-Saëns' symphonic poem Danse Macabre (Dance of Death), op.40.