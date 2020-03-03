Celebrating spring holidays with the Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A series of spring holidays in March will be presented at the Astana Opera with opera and ballet productions, exciting concert programs featuring stars of Kazakh classical art.

On March 7, at 18.00, a festive concert Love Songs from the popular series Musical Parlour will take place at the opera house’s Chamber Hall. A spectacular show dedicated to International Women’s Day performed by Astana Opera’s soloists, choir singers and the orchestra awaits the listeners. The most passionate, lyrical, soulful classical opera arias, as well as Kazakh, Russian, Neapolitan art songs will be performed as a gift to beautiful ladies for the spring holiday, the Astana Opera’s press office reports.





On March 8, at 18.00, the ballet Notre Dame de Paris will be presented to the fairer half of humankind at the Grand Hall. The original choreography of the renowned 20th century ballet master Roland Petit, beautiful music of the composer Maurice Jarre, colourful costumes of the famous Parisian couturier Yves Saint Laurent made this production one of the most beloved by the audience immediately from the day of the premiere in the capital’s opera house. Quasimodo – Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Esmeralda – Aigerim Beketayeva, Claude Frollo – Arman Urazov, Phoebus – Olzhas Tarlanov. Symphony orchestra, ballet dancers, choir and supernumeraries of the Astana Opera, Music Director and Conductor – Arman Urazgaliyev, Chief Choirmaster – Yerzhan Dautov. The Artistic Director of the Ballet Company – Altynai Asylmuratova.

On the threshold of Nauryz, the ancient festival of the spring equinox and the nature renewal, unforgettable evenings of vocal and instrumental music await the residents and guests of the capital. On March 15, at 18:00, the opera house’s talented orchestra musicians will present the romantic concert Harmony of Spring Strings. Ainur Kamalova (harp), Zynkhar Akhmetbek (violin), Natalya Kernosova (piano), Islam Aliyev (oboe), Balnur Kudaibergen, Aizhan Yermukhanova, Talshyn Keshilbayeva (violins), Olesya Morozova, Said Mamiyev (violas), Nurislambek Jumatov, Magzhan Sagadi (cellos) will take the stage of the Chamber Hall this evening. The program includes: Ludwig Spohr’s Fantasia for Harp in C Minor, Claude Debussy’s Violin Sonata in G Minor, Danse Sacrée et Danse Profane for Harp and Strings, Reverie for Oboe and Harp, Camille Saint-Saëns’ Fantaisie for Violin and Harp in A major. The Host is Akerke Ali.





