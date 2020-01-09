Celebration of Abai’s 175th anniversary of paramount importance, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The celebration of Abai’s 175th anniversary is of paramount importance for the spiritual development of the nation, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev notes in his article Abai and Kazakhstan in the 21st century published by Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State revealed that big events are planned on the state level as part of the celebrations of Abai’s 175th anniversary.

The article points out that as a scientist, thinker, poet, translator, composer and founder of the new national literature Abai has greatly contributed to the history of Kazakhstan. The spirit, soul, language and traditions of the Kazakh people are depicted in Abai’s poems and novels.

Tokayev reminds of the #Abai175 challenge which went viral on social media in Kazakhstan last year when people from all corners of the country and beyond, including the President himself, cited Abai’s poems and shared the videos on social networks. The Head of State believes that this is a great way to pay respect to Abai’s greatness and raise the growing generation.