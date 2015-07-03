Celebration of Day of Astana began in Ust-Kamenogorsk

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The celebration called "Astana - heart of Astana" was held in the street of Ust-Kamenogorsk in front of the A. Pushkin library yesterday. It was just a beginning of a series of events dedicated to the Day of Astana.

A flashmob, poetry and songs about the capital city and games brought together a lot of children who also prepared their presents to the capital city.

A literature exhibition was held within the framework of the event. At the exhibition, tales about sightseeing and achievements of the capital city were told as well the legends about samruk bird. The event had a real holiday and celebratory atmosphere.