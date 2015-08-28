Celebration program on Constitution Day in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Celebration events dedicated to the Constitution Day will be held in Almaty on August 30.

Thus, according to the press service of the Almaty administration, the celebration events will be held in front of the building of the Alatau district akimat, in Mega-Park shopping center in Almaty district, in Family Park in Auezov district and in Sputnik shopping center in Bostandyk district, in Mega shopping center in Zhetysu district and in front of the Medeu district administration building. Besides, the events will be organized in Central Park in Nauryzbai district and in Alatau health resort and in school students house No.6 in Turksib district.

Besides, a concert dedicated to the Constitution Day will be held in the Republican Palace. Mayor of the city Bauyrzhan Baibek will take part in the concert.