Celebrations of 175th anniversary of Abai debated

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Secretary of State Marat Tazhin chaired the meeting of the state commission for celebrating the 175th anniversary of Abai, the secretariat of the Secretary of State reports.

Unveiling the sitting the Secretary of State noted that the Rukhani Janghyru priority is to preserve the «cultural code» of the nation. In that context all the celebratory events should be aimed at preservation, research and promotion of the spiritual legacy of Abai.

Those attending focused on the events planned and projects. The works written by Abai will be translated into foreign languages and published. Besides, the documentaries depicting the great poet’s life will be made. The UNESCO headquarters will hold the international conference involving well-known Abai scholars and a gala concert of the best ensembles of Kazakhstan.

The international conference dated to the anniversary of Abai will take place in Nur-Sultan. The Kazakh Culture Ministry and local administrations will organize various performances, expositions, fair books, music contests and festivals, expeditions, challenges, flash mobs, etc. to promote the heritage of the great thinker.

Tazhin suggested the commission to address the Head of State with three initiatives. The first one is to name the Semey city airport after Abai, the second is to rename the State Prize in Literature and Arts as the Abai State Prize and the third is to open Abai Centres at the Kazakh embassies abroad.

As stated there, the Government should submit the draft nationwide plan for preparations and celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbaiuly to the state commission by October 1, 2019.

Besides, the Secretary of State held the meeting of holding the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al Farabi. It is expected to open the Farabi studies international centre at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, to hold the international symposium themed Al Farabi and the world civilization. The works of the great teacher will be also translated and published, documentaries and TV programmes will be made. All the country’s universities will host conferences, symposiums, seminars and other educational and cultural campaigns purposed to promulgate the heritage of the great son of our nation.