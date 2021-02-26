Celebrations of Zhambyl Zhabayev’s 150th anniversary officially kicked off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The celebrations to mark the 175th anniversary of prominent Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev officially began in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As part of the celebrations a concert devoted to the 175th anniversary of Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, attended by Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova.

In her remarks, Mrs Raimkulova noted the poet’s exceptional role in Kazakh literature and culture.

«As an improviser, Zhambyl advanced to a higher level improvisational art. Aytys with his participation was exceptional in profoundness, charm, and story, making people to adore him. His works are not only a pride of Kazakh people, but also the pinnacle of world poetry,» she said.

It was pointed out that the poems of Zhambyl are available in over 40 languages.

She also said that the further implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program will focus on large-scale work to promote the spiritual heritage of the Great Steppe and strengthening the sacred values of the country’s independence.