Cellular operators of EEU countries to present plan of transition to zero roaming by 1 October - Aldabergenov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cellular operators of the EEU countries must prepare a plan on transition to a zero roaming tariffs by October 1 of this year, member of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) of competition and anti-monopoly regulation Nurlan Aldabergenov said at the meeting with media representatives in Astana today.

"Mobile operators must submit a plan on transition to zero roaming by 1 October this year. If they do not take measures to reduce the cost of roaming with its subsequent cancellation the anti-monopoly authorities of member countries of the EEU will begin a serious investigation in telecommunications companies since October," Aldabergenov said.

He noted that the issue of abolition of roaming on the territory of the EEU member countries had been discussed for more than two years. The studies of the EEC have shown that the cost of roaming of some mobile operators is too high, which leads to the loss of subscribers and using network of competitors in the other countries. According to the Minister of the EEC, due to zero roaming, people from Kazakhstan could save 2.3 billion tenge. Then income of cellular operators of Kazakhstan will grow by 23 billion tenge. The head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service Igor Artemyev insists that roaming should be abolished in five countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, in other areas the cost of calls should be reduced at least twice, Kazinform refers to Primeminister.kz.