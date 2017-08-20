Celtic to play aggressively in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Celtic FC head coach Brendan Rodgers has commented on the second leg vs. FC Astana in the Champions League qualifying round, according to Sports.kz .

"It's a tough game for us no matter what the lead is. What we've shown as we've developed is that the way we play is aggressive. We're going to have to defend well, but we know we have the game to attack and be aggressive, so we know we can score. The job is to complete it, it's over two legs, then sit back and enjoy the draw," Rodgers said.

The result of the first leg in Glasgow was Celtic's lopsided victory, 5:0.

The match in Astana will be held on August 22, starting at 9:30 pm local time.The 1XBET bookmaker office suggests the following coefficients for the match: Astana's win - 2.87, draw - 3.42, Celtic's win - 2.61.