Center for children with special needs opens its doors in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A new psychological and educational center for children with special needs has started its work in Almaty.

Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova took part in its solemn opening ceremony.



The center is opened at the ground of the Kazakh state women's teacher training university with support of Dara Fund and Almaty education department.







It is the 25th center built in Kazakhstan. About 200 children have now an opportunity to pass rehabilitation course and undergo necessary treatment. It provides all-round professional assistance of psychologists, teachers of persons who are hearing impaired, speech therapists, massage therapists and special education teachers. It is noteworthy, all the services are free for children.



