Center for Social Inclusive Programmes opens in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty welcomes the opening of the Social Inclusive Programmes Center whose goal is to develop the models for socialization of children with special needs in the surrounding community, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«When we say community, we mean schools, early development centers, leisure activities and family. In 2016, we launched Inclusive Sport project. Later we initiated Inclusive Workshops programme. In 2018, we began working in the field of inclusive education workshops and in 2019 we opened Dana private school,» President of the Center for Social Inclusive Programmes Saltanat Murzalinova-Yakovleva says.

The Center partners with Center for Inclusive Education (Bulgaria). It is a member of IACD, permanent participant of the «Beyond the Borders» International Inclusive Festival (Georgia).

The project covers today 50 children including those with autistic spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy, developmental delays and hearing impaired ones.

The Center plans to increase the number of children in the project to 100 in 2019-2020.