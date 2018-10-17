Center of Kazakh culture opens doors in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A presentation of the center of Kazakh culture Kok tu was held in Ankara, Kazinform has learnt from TRT information portal.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Turkish Republic Abzal Saparbekuly attended the event.



Founding member of the center Torgyn Sultankyzy told Kazinform correspondent that Kazakh diaspora in Turkey needed such center. "Our former compatriots who moved from Kazakhstan during the years of independence didn't have such organizations," she said.



According to her, the center of Kazakh culture Kok tu was created in March 2018.



"We were thinking of opening a cultural center which would unite Kazakh people studying, working and living in Turkey. In March this year we had a chance to make this idea a reality after that we celebrated Nauryz in Ankara. An exhibition of Karim Baigutov's paintings was held here as well," Sultankyzy noted.



Torgyn Sultankyzy pointed out that the center is open not only for Kazakhs, Turkish people who love and are keen to learn about Kazakhstan and Kazakh culture can join as well.



In her words, the center is purposed to modernize Kazakh culture in the Turkish land, familiarize the future generation with national culture and traditions of the Kazakh people. "We have a lot of plans for the future. Along with concerts and exhibitions, we are planning to organize the Kazakh language courses, dombra lessons and many other things," she said in conclusion.