Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture opens in Budapest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 8, 2016 in honor of the 25th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan the Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture is opened in Budapest. The event was organized by the Kazakh National Academic library, Hungarian National library and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Books about the history of Independence of Kazakhstan and the activities of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev are presented in Kazakh, Russian, English and Hungarian languages, as well as the works of famous Kazakh writers Ilyas Yesenberlin, Abish Kekilbaev, a famous scientist-turkologist Alexander Garkavets and others.



During the event the Kazakh National Academic library and the Hungarian National library signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.Today in the Hungarian National library, which is one of the largest libraries in Central and Eastern Europe, are more than 10 million books. This year the Hungarian library celebrated its 214 years.