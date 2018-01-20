Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture opens in New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The opening ceremony of the Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture was held at the New York Public Library (USA).

According to the representative of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan, the center will allow people to get acquainted with the traditions and culture of Kazakhstan, its art and people.

The project of opening the Centers of Kazakh literature abroad is one of the key aspects of international cooperation of libraries that became a kind of bridge of friendship between different countries, peoples, and libraries.

The Center in New York was opened with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States.