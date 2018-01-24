Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture opens in Washington

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture was opened at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. within the framework of the Rukhani Janghyru program, Kazinform has learned from the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh side has donated a number of books in the Kazakh, Russian and English languages about the country, its culture, history, and President Nazarbayev, including his own works, as well as works of Kazakh writers.

Along with other books, the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan donated the translations of Ruth Sanderson's children's books into Kazakh made by a young poet and writer Bekzat Smagulov, including Papa Gatto, The Enchanted Wood and The Golden Mare.

As previously reported, on January 19 the Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture was also opened in New York, with the participation of the Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, Arystanbek Mukhameduly.

As was noted during the opening ceremony in New York, the project of opening Centers of Kazakh literature abroad is one of the key aspects of international cooperation of libraries that became a kind of bridge of friendship between different countries, peoples, and libraries.