Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture to open in Yakutiya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture will be opened on March 15 at the National Library of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutiya), Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Embassy to the Russian Fedration.

The Center will present 200 books devoted to the activity of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the books of famous Kazakh writers in the Kazakh, Russian and English languages.

The employees of the National Library are certain that people will be keen to read these books and learn about the culture, history and traditions of the Kazakh people.

The National Library of Yakutiya is the largest in the north-east of Russia. Its fund amounts to 1,6 million examples including books in the Russian and Yakut languages and the languages of Indigenous Minorities of the North.

Photo: ysia.ru