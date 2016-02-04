Center of social adaptation goes on fire in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A center of social adaptation has caught fire in Almaty city today.

According to reports, the fire started at 2:29 p.m. local time in 2 A Dundich Street. The computer room reportedly went on fire.

20 employees of the center left the building prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The blaze was contained at 2:56 p.m. and extinguished at 3:12 p.m. It covered an area of 10 square meters.

No casualties were reported.