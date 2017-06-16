Central Asia becoming more recognizable thanks to Kazakhstan - ex Kyrgyz PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Central Asia is becoming more and more recognizable in the world thanks to Kazakhstan, believes former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Joomart Otorbayev, Kazinform reports.

"I am proud that our brothers in Kazakhstan created this forum and have been holding it for 10 years at a very high level," Mr Otorbayev said at the 10th Astana Economic Forum on June 16. "As I've already mentioned, being a part of the civilization means to participate in the global processes.



The ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan noted that Kazakhstan is the leader in Central Asia.



"It is illustrated by a number of projects, including the Nazarbayev University, the Astana International Financial Center and the International exhibition EXPO-2017. Central Asia is becoming more recognizable worldwide thanks to Kazakhstan," he said in conclusion.