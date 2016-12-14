Central Asia’s largest bridge opens in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A bridge across the Irtysh river was opened today in Pavlodar, in the framework of celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is one of the most significant construction projects in the Republic and the largest bridge over the Irtysh river in Central Asia.

The construction of the 12.3 km bridge was started upon instruction of Nursultan Nazarbayev and was a part of the Nurly Zhol program, Center-East transport corridor.

The opening ceremony was attended by Akim of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov, chairman of the Roads Committee Mereke Pshenbaev, CEO of JSC NC KazAutoZhol Ermek Kizatov and Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.

According to Bulat Bakauov, in the future the bridge will allow creating a Pavlodar-Aksu agglomeration and promote development of Aksu under the state program of development of single-industry towns.





The latest technologies were used during the construction. For the first time in Kazakhstan the technology of lifting the central arch with specialized hydraulic system of cables and jacks called Heavy Lifting was used.

The construction employed 1,800 mostly local people, 700 units of equipment and about 100 small and medium businesses of Pavlodar region.

The bridge has 1146 bored piles and 66 pillars supporting the trestle. 13 500 tons of metal, 150,000 cubic meters of concrete were used during its construction. Most of the materials for the bridge are made in Kazakhstan.

The bridge has four lanes and its planned bandwidth is about 10 thousand vehicles per day. This new route is 40 km shorter than the existing.

The new bridge will connect the central part of Kazakhstan and neighboring regions of Russia.