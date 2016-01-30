Central Asia’s longest bridge to be commissioned in Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Central Asia's longest bridge will be commissioned in Kazakhstan in 2016. Dmitry Tsursky, a representative of the North-Eastern Branch of Kazakhdorstroy LLP, announced it at the XVII Extraordinary Congress of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party in Astana yesterday.

“We, the workers of the road construction company, enjoy favorable conditions to date. We are paid a worthy wage. The company is very prospective. On behalf of all those, who contribute to the implementation of Nurly Zhol state program, I would like to report to you, Mr. President, that the bridge across the Irtysh River near Pavlodar will be put into operation soon, in 2016. Our bridge will become the longest one in the Central Asian region. Its length will be 12.5 km,” he said.

According to him, the bridge will be the first project of Nurly Zhol program and is going to be a part of Western Europe-Western China transport corridor.