Central Asia’s security threatened by global climate change – President Tokayev

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the symbolic meaning of the meeting of the Heads of State of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in Dushanbe, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his remarks at the event, President Tokayev reminded it has been 30 years since the establishment of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

According to the Head of State, throughout the years of its existence the fund has become a key instrument of regional cooperation in terms of joint use of trans-border water arteries, as well as solution of ecological and socioeconomic problems of the Aral Sea basin.

The fund’s role in ensuring security, stability and sustainable development in Central Asia can hardly be overestimated. On top of that, the fund is one of a handful of successful mechanisms of regional cooperation demonstrating Central Asia’s identity in the international arena, the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to add that Central Asia’s security is threatened by global climate change, water and irrigation water shortage.

«International experts claim Central Asia is warming faster than the global average,» emphasized President Tokayev, adding that droughts may damage up to 1.3 per cent of the region’s GDP by 2050.