Central Asia to raise oil products exports via Iran by yearend

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Central Asian countries will raise amount of their export of furnace fuel oil via Iranian southern ports to 300,000 tons by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2017).

According to Hossein Ashouri who is a deputy in the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, some of Iran's northern neighbors have started to transit their oil and its byproducts to ports located in southern Iran for export purposes since the beginning of the current Iranian year, IRNA reports.

During the past five months, the official noted, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have transited 70,000 tons of furnace fuel oil to Iran's southern ports for export.

Some 90 percent of the above-mentioned cargos has been transited to the Iranian Persian Gulf port of Bandar Abbas via railway network, Ashouri added.



Source: IRNA