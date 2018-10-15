Central Asian meeting on piloting media and information literacy curriculum in Astana

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In the framework of the Global Media and Information Literacy week, the UNESCO Almaty Office in partnership with the Nazarbayev University will organize a Central Asian workshop in Astana on 24 October 2018. The workshop is aimed to take stock of and discuss the existing experience and strategies in piloting media and information literacy curriculum based on the UNESCO recommendations.

The meeting will bring together representatives from higher educational institutions, libraries and media NGOs and associations, experienced in MIL from Central Asia, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Office reads.

Workshop participants will be able to get acquainted with a number of UNESCO's related publications and guidelines, such as:



Media and information literacy curriculum for teachers for the development of national curriculum strategies



Pedagogical Aspects of Media and Information Literacy, for pedagogical audiences, identifying approaches to the practical application of the curriculum, evaluation and criteria for the quality of MIL education, as well as exercises for working in the classroom.



Policy and strategy guidelines for decision makers