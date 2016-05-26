Central Asian states may set up their presence in the Asian Olympic Council bodies, Kulibayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Asian countries may increase their presence in the Asian Olympic Council bodies, such an opinion was expressed by President of the National Olympic Committee Timur Kulibayev at the General Assembly of the Central Asian zone under the Olympic Council of Asia.

"We can work together to increase our presence in the committees, commissions and various bodies of OCA, as well as to provide mutual support. I can say that cooperation between our countries through the development of the Olympic movement in Central Asia has considerable potential and I hope that today's meeting will give a new impetus to our joint work," said T.Kulibayev.

The sitting was attended by Minister for Culture and Sports Arystanbek Muhamadiuly, representatives of the Olympic Council of Asia, National Olympic Committees of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

The General Assembly discussed joint use of sports facilities (winter sports) in the territory of Kazakhstan. Following the meeting the parties have signed a memorandum of cooperation and interaction between the Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan and NOCs of the Central Asian states.