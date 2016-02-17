  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Central Election Commission accredited 28 observers of OSCE/ODIHR missions today

    11:13, 17 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission accredited 28 observers of the OSCE/ODIHR missions for monitoring the elections of deputies to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and to maslikhats today.

    This decision was made at the sitting of the Central Election Commission today.

    "The Central Election Commission accredited 28 observers of the OSCE/ODIHR missions for monitoring the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan today," member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Tatyana Okhlopkova said.

    She also reminded that the accreditation of observers from foreign countries and international organizations would be held by the Central Election Commission until March 14, 2016.

    Tags:
    OSCE Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!