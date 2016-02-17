Central Election Commission accredited 40 observers from OSCE/ODIHR missions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan accredited 40 observers from the OSCE/ODIHR missions as of today, member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Tatyana Okhlopkova informed.

"As of today, 40 observers from the OSCE/ODIHR missions are accredited in total. They represent 19 countries including Austria, Germany, Georgia, Denmark, Ireland, Moldova, the Netherlands," T. Okhlopkova told at sitting of the CEC today.

According to her, the majority of the accredited observers are from Russia, five observers from Germany and four from the USA and Great Britain.