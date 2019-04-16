Central Election Commission head, OSCE/ODIHR Mission reps meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Berik Imashev met with representatives of the OSCE/ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission, election.gov.kz. reads.

As a rule the OSCE/ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission visits the country several months before the elections to assess pre-election environment and preparations for the elections.



The OSCE/ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission has been to Kazakhstan thrice in June 2004 on the eve of the elections to the Majilis, in September 2005 before the presidential election, and in 2015 ahead of the snap presidential election. It is the second visit of the Mission before the snap election.



Those gathered focused on issues concerning holding the snap presidential election in Kazakhstan slated for June 9, 2019.



As earlier reported, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry sent invitations to the foreign states and international organizations (OSCE/ODIHR, OSCE PA, PACE, CIS, OSCE PA, CIS IPA, SCO, OIC) to send their observes for the forthcoming presidential election. The Central Election Commission invited heads of election authorities of 25 foreign countries.