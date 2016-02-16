Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan held drawing determining order of political parties in voting paper (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission held a drawing of the political parties of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan on their order in the voting paper.

The drawing procedure was held in the following order: the Secretary of the Central Election Commission put numbers assigned to the political parties registered by the commission into envelopes. Each envelope had only one number.

The envelopes were closed, mixed and laid on the desk in front of the participants of the drawing procedures.

The, representatives of political parties came to the desk took an envelope, opened and showed the number they had inside the envelope.

The number in the envelope indicates the order a political party will be included in the voting paper.

Askar Myrzakhmetov of the Nur Otan Party was first to open the envelope and he had number 1 in the envelope. Azat Peruashev of the Democratic Party "Akzhol" had number 3. Head of the People's Democratic Patriotic Party "Akzhol" Boribai Zheksembin had number 6 in his envelope. Head of the election campaign headquarters of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan Aikyn Konyrov found number 2 in his envelope. Deputy head of the election campaign headquarters of the National Social and Democtratic Party Askar Rikhimzhanov had number 5 and member of the political council of "Birlik" Party Roza Sagtaganova had number 4 in her envelope.

