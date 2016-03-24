Central Election Commission registers deputies of Majilis of 6th convocation (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan has registered deputies of the Majilis of the 6th convocation today.

On March 24, 2016 the CEC registered 107 deputies of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, in accordance with the Articles 12, 45, 46, 97-1 and 98 of the Constitutional law "On elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan".

The CEC registered 84 deputies representing the Nur Otan Party, 7 deputies representing the Ak Zhol Party, 7 deputies representing the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan and 9 deputies representing the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

