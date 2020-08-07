Centuries-old cliff inscriptions discovered in north China’s Inner Mongolia

HOHHOT. KAZINFORM - Archaeologists discovered cliff inscriptions with ancient Mongolian characters, bearing a history of nearly 1,000 years, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Xinhua reports.

A total of 10 cliff paintings with inscriptions dating back to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) were found in the region's Bairin Left Banner during an exploration of ancient books.

Experts have begun decoding the inscriptions that originated during the Mongolian Emperor Genghis Khan's reign. The characters will be digitally preserved.

A well-preserved 47-character cliff inscription was also found in Bairin Left Banner. The lost language was created by the Khitan tribe that founded the Liao Dynasty and once ruled over the northern part of China.

Experts believe the inscription might include names, official titles and dates, which can offer clues to the religion of the Khitan people.