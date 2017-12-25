CEO of Astana Social-Entrepreneurship Corporation named

ASTANA.KAZINFORM During a regular meeting, Mayor of Astana city Asset Issekeshev introduced Nurlan Zhakupov as a new Chairman of the Management Board of Social-Entrepreneurship Corporation "Astana".

Earlier, Nurlan Zhakupov held the post of a Nonexecutive Chairman of SEC "Astana". For 16 years, he has worked in financial and managerial fields, held senior positions in international and government-owned companies such as NC Kazatomprom JSC, Tau-Ken Samruk National Mining Company, and Subsidiary Bank "RBS (Kazakhstan)".

Aidarbek Khojanazarov, the former CEO of the company, resigned voluntarily. As it was noted, within a short period, he has greatly contributed to the development of the company making it the best regional development institution. Moreover, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" recognized SEC "Astana" as the best social-entrepreneurship corporation in Kazakhstan.

Regarding the management of assets, the income of the NC SEC "Astana" has grown by 3.5 times. The Comprehensive Privatization Plan has been implemented. Besides, selling Saparzhay bus station for KZT 1 billion tops the community properties sales.

As to improving the investment potential and work with investors, the number of projects under consideration and implementation has increased four times in contrast to 2016. Over KZT 100 billion of investment has been attracted. The development of "1,000 Places for Street Trading" Program made it possible for the capital city to become the best region for doing business. More than 1,000 entrepreneurs have been involved in the program, over 1,000 people have been employed, and over KZT 800 million have been attracted.