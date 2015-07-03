  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ceramic bricks production plant commissioned in N Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

    19:12, 03 July 2015
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Today Ceramic bricks production plant has been commissioned in North Kazakhstan region within the second five-year plan of the state program of industrial-innovative development.

    Governor of North Kazakhstan region Yerik Sultan launched the plant's operation. Mr. Sultanov congratulated citizens of the region on the important event. The plant plans to produce up to 3.6 million bricks per year. In the future, it is planned to increase the production capacity to 6 million bricks per year.

    Tags:
    Industry North Kazakhstan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!