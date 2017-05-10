CGN deepens ties with Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The uranium subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Corp, the country's largest nuclear operator, is looking to expand nuclear fuel supply deals with Kazakhstan, including uranium exploration, trade, nuclear fuel pellets and component processing.

It has also vowed to further explore the high-tech component-processing field, and take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Belt and Road Initiative, China Daily reported.

According to Yu Zhiping, general manager of the company's uranium subsidiary CGN Uranium Resources Co Ltd, the nuclear fuel fabrication plant in Kazakhstan, a joint venture between KazAtomProm and CGN, is under construction and on schedule, and is expected to be operational by 2019.

"The fuel will be supplied mostly to CGN projects at home and abroad. China and Kazakhstan will seek third party markets as well," Yu said at a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

"The fuel will also be supplied to Kazakhstan's planned nuclear plant, and in the expansion of cooperation with Kazakhstan in both uranium production and fuel assembly."

Read more