    Chaired by President sitting began in Akorda

    17:45, 05 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A sitting chaired by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev began in the Akorda, Spokesperson of the President of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev informed via Facebook social network.

    "A sitting chaired by the President began in the Akorda. The participants will discuss the most relevant issues of the agenda.

    Heads of the Senate, Majilis, Prime Minster, head of the Presidential Executive Office, deputies and heads of some state bodies take part in the sitting," D. Abayev told.

    Government of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Government News Top Story
