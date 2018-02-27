Chairman of AIFC International Arbitration Center appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UK Leading Commercial Barrister Barbara Dohmann QC has been appointed the Chairman of the AIFC International Arbitration Center (IAC), Kazinform has learnt from the AIFC's press service.

Barbara Dohmann has over 30 years of international arbitration experience, as well as continuing as a leading commercial litigator and having held appointments as a deputy judge in the English High Court and judge of the International Court in Qatar.



Ms. Dohmann is a member of the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA). She has been appointed as arbitrator at the LCIA, at the Paris International Chamber of Commerce, and at the Hong Kong International Arbitration Center.



Ms. Dohmann stated: "I am honoured to have been appointed Chairman of the AIFC International Arbitration Center and to be able to contribute to the development of this ambitious initiative. We aim to make the IAC the number one choice for the resolution of civil and commercial disputes by arbitration and alternative dispute resolution in this Eurasian region."



The Registrar of the International Arbitration Center, Christopher Campbell-Holt, commented: "The AIFC International Arbitration Center will provide a first-class alternative to more traditional methods of resolution of civil and commercial disputes in courts, and it will apply the very best international standards. It will provide arbitration, mediation and other methods of alternative dispute resolution with maximum flexibility and responsiveness to meet the needs of parties to a dispute".



The International Arbitration Center began its operations on 1 January 2018. The IAC has its own panel of independent, highly qualified international arbitrators and mediators, drawn from a variety of jurisdictions. It will provide an independent, economical and expeditious alternative to court litigation and will work to the highest international standards to resolve civil and commercial disputes. Reliability, fairness, accessibility, and unconditional application of the rule of law, are to be the hallmarks of the IAC.



The IAC will also promote and assist with training for alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in Kazakhstan and the wider Eurasian region. For more information, please visit www.aifc-iac.kz



Reference:



AIFC. In December 2015 President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Constitutional law "On the Astana International Financial Center" (AIFC). The aim of the AIFC is to form a leading international centre of financial services. For the first time in post-Soviet Region, Common law framework will be introduced in the AIFC. English shall be the official language of the AIFC.



The objectives of the AIFC are to attract investment into the economy through the establishment of an attractive environment for investment in the financial services, to develop local capital markets, to ensure their integration with the international capital market, and to develop markets for insurance and banking services and for Islamic financing in the Republic of Kazakhstan. www.aifc.kz