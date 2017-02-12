Chairman of Audits Committee Dzhanburchin passes away

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin has passed away at the age of 57.

"Chairman of the Accounts Committee Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin died of acute heart failure," Kazinform has learnt from the committee's press service.



Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin was born in Aktobe region in 1960. He worked as deputy akim (mayor) of Almaty city, Vice Minister of Defense, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council. He has been serving as the Chairman of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget since January 2014.