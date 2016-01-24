  • kz
    Chairman of ethics council named in Zhambyl region

    11:21, 24 January 2016
    Photo: None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Bulat Iskakov has been appointed as chairman of the ethics council in Zhambyl region.

    Born in 1968, Mr. Iskakov is a graduate of the Kirov State University and the Supreme School of Law "Adilet".
    Throughout his professional career he held various posts in Zhambyl region. Prior to the appointment Mr. Iskakov was deputy head of the department at the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption.

